By Buumba Chimbulu

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Boileau Loko new mission chief for Zambia to ensure the country ascends the fund’s package, says finance minister Felix Muatati.

Mr Mutati said the Zambian government would give the new missions chief continued support and cooperation.

Dr. Loko has taken over from Tchidi Tsikata, who led a number of missions to Zambia during meetings for a possible IMF package for Zambia.

Mr Mutati, said Government will work with all the missions to Zambia which will be led by Dr. Loko to ensure that Zambia ascended to an IMF supported programme as soon as possible.

Meanwhile Lusaka expected to provide information to the IMF on recent developments in the economy, the 2018 national budget, and on borrowing plans for review and validation.

Once reviewed and validated, the IMF will conduct a short outreach mission to Zambia to be led by Dr. Loko and the IMF director for the Africa Department, Abebe Selassie.

The mission will meet with the authorities and discuss recent economic developments and policies as well as to redefine the macroeconomic framework.

Government, led by Mr. Mutati had held a number of meetings on the side-lines of the 2017 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings which were recently held in Washington DC, United States of America.

During those meetings, discussions were held on the way forward following the completion of the Article IV review by the IMF Board.

On conclusion of the Washington circuit of talks, both the IMF and the Government Authorities were generally in agreement with the outcome of the Article IV Consultations, particularly the concerns raised with respect to the rising debt risks and the recommendations made on fiscal consolidation and the need to lower debt risks.

The two sides discussed the importance of redefining Zambia’s borrowing plans going forward in view of the risks associated with high levels of debt, the need to continue fiscal consolidation, and the need for reassessment of the priorities of the 2018 budget.