By BENNIE MUNDANDO

THE illegal structure built on the side road on top of a drainage at the corner of Conakry and Chapita roads in Emmasdale is almost complete.

This is despite the fact that the Lusaka City Council had warned that it would demolish it.

A spot-check by the Daily Nation yesterday found that builders had completd the exterior wall extending to the main road from the original wall fence as they were plastering the structure.

The structure, which belongs to a businessman only identified as Iffan, has been erected to the current level within a month and according to the builders found on-site, the facility will accommodate shops.

When contacted for a comment at the inception of this project early this month, LCC public relations officer Brenda Katongola said the council was not aware of the development in Emmasdale but said the local authority would demolish such structures because they were illegal.

Ms. Katongola said all those who were putting up structures without following laid down procedures will have their facilities demolished without any compensation because they did not have the blessing of the local authority.

She said those who were abrogating local authority dictates on construction will have themselves to blame because the council expected those building to adhere to rules and regulations.

“People are supposed to get authority from the council on whatever development they are going to undertake. If they are putting up any type of structure, they need to come through and bring their plans to the local authority through the City Planning Department. Our officers on the ground will do a physical check on the structure.

“If a structure is done before approval, we will have to demolish it if it does not conform to the standards that are set. We issue an enforcement notice of 28 days on any structure but if the developer does not comply, we have to pull the structure down ourselves without any compensation because it was done illegally and we cannot compensate on an illegal thing,” Ms. Katongola warned.