By Rogers Kalero

KITWE Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga has said he is not scared to fire officers involved in corruption and other unprofessional conduct because he has no relatives to protect or shield at the Kitwe City Council.

Mr Luanga said people who have evidence where council officers are involved in unprofessional conduct should report them to his office so that appropriate action is taken against them.

Mr Luanga was speaking on Thursday during a consultative meeting between management and councillors where a concern was raised that most of the council police officers were encouraging illegal stations in the city by getting money from pirate taxi drivers.

Mr Luanga said he has no relatives at the council and so he was not scared to fire officers involved in corruption or any unprofessional conduct.

“I don’t have relatives at the council and so I am not scared to fire officers who may be involved in unprofessional conduct. I don’t have a family forest at this council, so I will fire anybody involved in unprofessional conduct.

“For those people who may have evidence linking our officers to corruption or any unprofessional conduct, they should bring it so that such officers are disciplined accordingly. The public can help us to get rid of bad eggs,” Mr Luanga said.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said most of the workers at the city council are not doing their job, but only report for work to register their presence, while waiting to be paid their monthly salaries.

Mr Kang’ombe said it was disappointing that, while the council was trying its best to pay workers salaries on time, the attitude of the workers at the local authority was disappointing and left a lot to be desired.

Acting Director of Finance Petronella Mapulanga proposed that in an effort to increase debt and revenue collection, the council should improve collaborative efforts by departments to enhance revenue collection by having quarterly brainstorming and review meetings.