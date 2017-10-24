By Jackson Mapapayi

A 48-year-old man has committed suicide after learning that his wife, 44, had also hanged herself.

North Western commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said the incident happened on Saturday around 07:00 in Luansongwa area in Manyinga district and identified the deceased couple as Winston Mukuma and Florence Kapelembi.

Mr Daka said Kapelembi committed suicide for unknown reasons and when the husband learned about the incident, he later hanged himself near the spot where his wife had died.

“The motive behind the two suicides are not known,” Mr Daka said. He said couple’s relatives had been advised to go ahead with the burial as there was no suspected foul play.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man yesterday attempted to evade arrest by police by jumping into Mudanyama River in Mwinilunga district.

Mr Daka said the incident happened yesterday around 09:00 hours and identified the suspect as Jonas Kashiketi of Kabanda compound.

He said Kashiketi was being pursued by police for allegedly assaulting Carol Mashata of the same compound.

“So, whilst being persuade, he decided to jump into the river,” he said. He said the suspect sustained a fractured left leg and is currently admitted to Mwinilunga district hospital.