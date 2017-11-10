By Kalobwe Bwalya

A 33-year-old house wife of Lusaka’s old Kanyama compound has been killed by her husband after a marital dispute.

Police acting spokesperson Danny Mwale, said the deceased, Rosemary Nyambe of unknown house number, sustained a cut on the lower left eye and a bruised back. Mr Mwale said an iron bar was alleged to have been used in the act.

“This occurred on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at around 19:00 hours in old Kanyama compound. She is believed to have been four months pregnant at the time of her death.

“The body is laying in University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect identified as Boas Mukanzu is on the run and police have since launched a man hunt