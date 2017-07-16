…as the college celebrates Jubilee graduation

My Michael Miyoba

EVELYN Hone College has been implored to expand its capacity to meet the growing needs of the country.

Ministry of higher education acting permanent Secretary Mr. Alex Simumba yesterday hailed the management board at the college for its efforts to open up new sets of campuses across the country.

Speaking during the 50th Evelyn Hone graduation ceremony which saw 2,350 students graduating at the college graduation square yesterday, Mr Simumba said time had come for the largest technical college in Zambia to start offering degree programmes.

Mr Simumba, who was the guest of honor at the ceremony which was held under the theme “Building Zambia through inclusive quality training for sustainable social economic development,” hailed the College management board’s commitment to opening up new set of campuses across the country.

“The college has been in existence for a period of 54 years. Time has come for it to grow beyond what it currently is. As the largest technical college with the largest student population, I’m happy that the board is making attempts to open up new off-show campuses as a way of making quality training accessible to as many our citizens as possible,” Mr. Simumba said.

Mr. Simumba reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting the institution in its quest to expand the college.

He has also urged the graduates to continue working hard noting that society rewards those who are creative and hard working. Meanwhile Evelyn Hone College Principal Mr. Daniel Fwambo called on government to continue facilitating the board’s efforts to improve the college through bursaries and skill development funding.

Mr Fwambo noted that most families are unable to afford tuition and other user fees that the institution requires to function effectively.

He also hailed government commitment to building hostels at the institution noting that the project will bring peace and stability at the institution.

“We can only appeal to government to help unblock what whatever could be causing the delays in the construction of more hostels because both our students and we as management are most expectant,” Mr Fwambo said.

And student’s representative, Suwilanji Mugara commended management at the college for their “tireless” efforts in proving quality training to the students.

Mugala urged his follow graduates to use the knowledge earned wisely to contribute to the development of societies in Zambia.