By Annie Zulu

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is not serious about the much talked about dialogue and must therefore not be taken seriously, Patriotic Front (PF) secretary-general Davies Mwila has said.

And Mr Mwila has urged the UPND to stop spreading lies in Western Province that Mr Hichilema will be inaugurated as President of Zambia soon.

He charged that not only were the lies unfortunate but they exposed the extent of deceit UPND was prepared to go to in its quest for power.

He said politics should have morality or a semblance of it.

Mr Mwila said this during his party mobilisation tour of Western Province in Kaoma.

“Here in Western Province, like Southern Province, UPND is not ashamed to tell such blatant lies to the unsuspecting public. There is no petition before any court.

“The President was sworn in and it is game over. UPND is lying that social cash transfer is coming from Hichilema.

They are lying that roads are being done by NGOs. So go out and set the records straight,” Mr Mwila said.

He implored party members to go out and tell the people that the developmental projects and social cash transfer were coming from the PF government of President Edgar Lungu.

He said there was no single project Mr Hichilema had brought but UPND was not ashamed of such ridiculous lies.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila noted that if Mr Hichilema could not dialogue with God through reconciliation with other citizens, then it was impossible for him to be sincere about the dialogue.

He recalled that on October 18, the day of national prayer, fasting and reconciliation, the opposition leader commanded his supporters not to participate.

“”Stakeholders have been calling for dialogue among political players. Commonwealth Secretary General appointed a team to facilitate this dialogue. But clearly, the UPND are not serious about dialogue.

“18th October was a day for prayer, fasting and reconciliation. We expected UPND to join other Zambians in prayer. HH in his wisdom commanded his supporters not to pray. If he cannot dialogue with God, he can’t be sincere about this dialogue, it’s impossible,” Mr Mwila said.

He however, reiterated that President Edgar Lungu was always ready and passionate to dialogue with any leader from the opposition.

He also said the PF and Zambians at large would not entertain Mr Hichilema’s continued disrespect and refusal to accept President Lungu as the Head of State

“PF and Zambia at large are not ready for such jokes. There is no Mr. Edgar Lungu at State House. There is His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said.

And Mr Mwila has assured people in Western Province that President Lungu meant well for the region.

He also mentioned that PF was the only trusted partner Western Province had.

He has since called on Western Province to reject UPND propaganda that the ruling party did not care about the people in the province.

And Member of the Central Committee Frank Bwalya reminded the structures that humility was important in growing the party.