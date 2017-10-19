…To stop others from praying

By Aaron Chiyanzo

THE opposition UPND is guilty of usurping God’s authority by banning its members from participating in yesterday’s national prayers, former UPND vice president for politics Canisius Banda has charged.

And Dr Banda said that UPND had been driven by a spirit of materialism and love for property.

He reiterated that this should cease to be the driving force behind the opposition party and should be replaced with the spirit of love, vision, faith and action.

Dr Banda said it was wrong and unchristian for the opposition UPND to ban its members from participating in yesterday’s national prayers and fasting activities.

He pointed out that they had illegally installed themselves as non-feeling judges over the faith and religion of others.

Dr Banda reiterated that opposition party was guilty of usurping God’s authority by banning its members from participating in prayers.

He said in an interview with the Daily Nation that the UPND should stop the divisive behaviour and warned that God’s wrath was lurking.

Dr Banda said that prayer was affirmation of one’s faith and that it was an individual’s intimate conversation with God.

“But a country that encourages its people to pray must itself be prayed for, be encouraged to do so and it must be commended. No one, not a single person, organisation or country should compel anyone to pray or not to.

“It is therefore wrong, totally so, if indeed it is true, that the UPND has banned its members from praying today,” he said.

Dr Banda emphasised that the UPND had no power to ban anyone from praying and that no one person or entity had authority to do so.

He said that prayer was the spirit required for all people, the conviction, in the face of huge adversities that things would someday be better.

Dr Banda also said that prayer brought about the requisite attitude in people, an attitude of self-belief, truthfulness, diligence, peace and hope.

“If Zambia is in dire straits today, if it is poor, it is purely because there is a terrible disconnect between the faith of its people and their behaviour, what they do.

“When individuals pray, families will pray. And when families pray, the nation will pray. That is how prosperity will come ,” he said.

Dr Banda said that UPND needed prayers and the required cleansing of the mind.

He warned that victory without honour was devoid of mirth and the credit stolen from God was the graveyard of the proud.