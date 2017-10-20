Oscar Malipenga

HAKAINDE Hichilema missed an opportunity to repent and reconcile with Zambians on Wednesday when he decided to shun the day of national prayers, fasting, repentance and reconciliation, Christian Democratic Party (CDP) president Dan Pule has said.

Dr Pule said Mr Hichilema needed to reconcile with Zambians because he had done some things that had offended the people in one way or another.

“My advice to my dear brother (Hichilema) is that he needs to review his own position because one day he may realise that he made a mistake for missing national prayers,” Dr Pule said.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Dr Pule appealed all political party leaders to forget about their differences.

“Let us forget about our political party agendas and have that one of the nation which is also the agenda of God.

“Now some people are not here could it be that they are out of the country, could it be that they are sick, could it be that they are not Christians that was why they were not praying.

“If they are in Zambia and they are not here it shows that they don’t have a heart for Zambians. The people of Zambia should identify them and see who genuine national leaders are,” he said.

Dr Pule said it was a national day and a Patriotic Front day as he was from a different political party. He said Mr Hichilema needed to repent because he was not an angel

“As Christian Democratic Party we are so glad to take part in these prayers, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

“We are supporting this wholeheartedly in fact we should take this day as being symbolic of a Christian nation so we want to commend President Lungu and the government of Zambia for declaring this day as the day of national prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation,” he said.

Dr Pule said his political party would always attend all national events.