By Mailesi Banda

GOVERNMENT is in the process of developing a national action plan for the artisanal and the small-scale gold mining sector for Zambia, Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), acting director general Gift Sikaundi has said.

Mr. Sikaundi commended Government for its commitment to establish a plan to be able to reduce on the effects of mercury pollution in the environment.

He said the Government’s concern for environmental protection was important especially for the artisanal and small-scale gold mining sectors which if not looked at critically would affect the environment.

Speaking when he opened a training workshop on undertaking baseline estimates of mercury use and practices at artisanal and small-scale gold mining sites in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Sikaundi said the development of the national action plan would be achieved through working with stakeholders.

He also said partnerships with experts provided synergies among the various stakeholders that could enhance the set agenda.

“The process of developing the national action plan for artisanal and small scale gold mining sector in Zambia will be achieved through collaboration with stakeholders,” Mr. Sikaundi said.

He disclosed that Government and ZEMA has partnered with the United Nations Environment Programme as an implementation agency and Africa Institute as an executing agency to develop a national action plan for the artisanal and small-scale gold mining sector in Zambia.

Mr. Sikaundi said the meeting was aimed at building capacity on undertaking baseline estimates of mercury use and practices at the artisanal and small scale gold mining sites in Zambia