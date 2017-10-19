By Mailesi Banda

GOVERNMENT has called for diversification in the tourism sector by moving away from the Victoria Falls to other heritage sites in terms of development and promotion.

Minister of Tourism, Charles Banda said this could easily be done with the opening up of new avenues for the generation of income away from the usual entry fees into heritage sites.

The minister said there was need for a concession relating to private sector investment in tourism infrastructure at heritage sites that will increase the income base at the sites.

Speaking during the inauguration of the board members of the National Heritage Conservation Commission, he said creation of partnerships with the private sector in the tourism sector was key to developing the sector.

“We need to find ways for the promotion of heritage and by so doing our heritage will be appreciated and this will increase the number of visitors to our sites, “he said.

He noted that the challenges the heritage department faced included poor access to heritage sites, poor infrastructure and lack of equipment and field vehicles.

He noted that though the Government was working towards solving these challenges, there was need for the board to work hard and lobby the private sector for investment into heritage sites.

“Even though Government is doing something about some of these challenges, the board will need to work hard to lobby the private sector for investment at heritage sites, lobby for increased support to the sector for cooperating partners, “he said.

And the new board chairperson, Imasiku Nyambe challenged Government to set up heritage cites in old mines to preserve open pit mines infrastructure and raise funds for economic development.

“Let us set up restaurants and places where people can interact on the old mines and while people visit these places they will be able to learn more about our heritage,“ he said.