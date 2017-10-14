…as South chiefs invite HH

By Andrew Mukoma

BARELY three weeks after Chief Monze of the Tonga speaking people stopped Government officials from officiating and attending the Lwiindi Gonde traditional ceremony, two more chiefs have done it again.

This time around it is Chief Bright Nalubamba and Chief Mukobela of the Ila speaking people in Namwala have instead invited UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema as guest of honour.

Southern Province Chiefs and Traditional Affairs officer Titson Chepeta confirmed the development to the Daily Nation in Livingstone.

When contacted, Traditional Affairs minister, Lawrence Sichalwe said he was not aware of the development.

Mr. Chipeta disclosed that the provincial administration was informed not to attend the Shimunenga traditional ceremony in Namwala.

He said that there are no clear reasons that have been given as to why Government officials have been told to stay away.

“Yes, we are aware of the ceremony but as Government, we were told not to attend..they have their own arrangements,” he said.

Mr. Chipeta said that it is from that background that the provincial administration comprising provincial minister Dr. Edify Hamukale and permanent secretary Sibanze Simuchoba have not been invited.

However, sources within the organising committee in Namwala have confirmed that they have invited Mr Hichilema and he will be the guest of honor.