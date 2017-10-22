By SIMON MUNTEMBA

GOVERNMENT says it remains committed to working with national and international partners to ensure that women and girls who are often the furthest behind have improved access to education, health, social and economic opportunities that will enable them realise their full potential.

And the United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to sustain collaboration with the Zambian government and other development partners to ensure women and girls have access to education so that they are able to explore their potential.

Vice President Inonge Wina said denying the rights of women and girls to education has a serious social and economic impact that holds the nation back.

This is contained in a speech read on her behalf by Higher

Education Minister Proffesor Nkandu Luo in Lusaka yesterday during the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child themed, “Empower Girls: Before, During and after Crisis.”

Ms Wina said Government will ensure that women and girls who are often the furthest behind have improved access to education, health, social and economic opportunities that will enable them realise their full potential.

“As a demonstration of commitment, the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with both the national and international stakeholders is working towards establishing a task force to monitor the well-being of the adolescent girls in Zambia,” she said. The Vice President said Government was also providing an enabling framework for an integrated multi-sectoral development approach that recognises the multi-faceted and interlink nature of sustainable development through the Seventh National Development Plan.

Ms Wina said there was need for adolescent girls and women to be empowered through education and other skills to ensure they explore their full potential.

She said government is committed to improving the well-being and health status of young people in Zambia especially the girls through provision of an enabling framework for an integrated multi-sectoral development approach.

Ms Wina further warned parents and guardians against marrying off their children at an early age, saying they risk being arrested. She urged girls to remain in school if they were to achieve their dreams and report their parents to the police if they were forcing them to marry.