By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

THE Patriotic Front under President Edgar Lungu is committed to uniting Zambia and taking development to all parts of the country without any sort of discrimination, says PF secretary general Davis Mwila.

In a statement made available by PF media director, Sunday Chanda, Mr Mwila said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Lozi King Litunga Lubosi Imwiko at his Lealui palace in Mongu, Western Province yesterday.

He said Mr Mwila affirmed the ruling party commitment to delivering development to the whole nation, and emphasised unity above tribe or gender or any other form of discrimination. “Mr Mwila , who is in Western Province from 14th to 21st October 2017 on Party Mobilization, assured the Litunga that the ruling party under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was committed to uniting Zambia and taking development to all parts of the country,” Mr Chanda said.

And the PF have hailed the warm reception in Western Province with calls of promotion of unity coming from the Kuta.

Mr Chanda said the Kuta have indicated that they were ready to work with the party in power in accelerating development to the entire province through district councils.

“They were also grateful that the PF secretary general is interested in understanding the development challenges as well as take stock of the development registered in the Province so far,” Mr Chanda explained.

He said the Kuta has also acknowledged the development the ruling party had rolled out to all parts of the country which included Barotseland.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila has called on the provincial leadership to undertake a party self-introspection regarding what went wrong with the 2016 general elections.