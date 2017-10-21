By Jackson Mapapayi

There was drama in Solwezi when unionised G4 security guards staged a protest demanding for improved conditions of service.

Those that protested are security guards who operate from Kansanshi mine plant.

The placard carrying security guards started the protest around 04:00.

The protest only came to an end around 11:00 hours after being addressed by union leaders.

And during the protest, it was learnt that the guards get paid below the minimum wage.

However, the guards were advised to return to work because their protest was illegal.

Addressing the guards shortly after a closed door meeting with assistant labour officer, Consolidated Miners and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CMAUZ) president Sumaili Mbewe said the union was aware of the challenges the members were facing.

Mr Mbewe said the union together with the assistant labour commissioner would soon have an audience with management.

“And that has to be called soonest because the issue is hot on the ground,” he said.

He urged the members to stay calm as the issue would soon be sorted out.

But when contacted for a comment client manager Ettiene Basson referred the matter to the human resource manager in Lusaka.