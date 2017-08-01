By MICHAEL MIYOBA

LUSAKA Dynamos midfielders Fwayo Tembo and Cletus Chama Chota have been left out the final team list that will host Ethiopia in this Saturday’s international friendly match slated for the newly rehabilitated Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

National soccer team coach Wedson “Wada Wada” Nyirenda has summoned a 24-member squad ahead of Saturday’s international friendly match with team captain Ziyo Tembo leading Chipolopolo.

According to the team list released to Daily Nation Sports by FAZ Communications Manager, Desmond Katongo, Nyirenda dropped five players from the team that walloped Swaziland 7-0 on aggregate to qualify to the final round in the 2018 CHAN tournament.

Nyirenda has also dropped Zanaco defender Taonga Bwembya and Under-20 captain Solomon Sakala who has been replaced with fellow Under-20 defender Moses Nyondo while Forest Rangers Webstar Mulenga has replaced Taonga Bwembya.

Cletous chama, who was criticised over his unruly behaviour in the 3-0 beating of Swaziland at Heroes Stadium has been replaced by NAPSA Stars midfielder, Collins Sikombe. Sikombe has been instrumental in helping NAPSA Stars maintain top position on the Super League log.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda has replaced Zesco United’s Davy Daka with Green Buffaloes’ striker Mike Katiba.

Both Zambia and Ethiopia are using this Saturday’s friendly as a preparation for their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier final round of qualifier matches against South Africa and Sudan respectively.

Zambia beat Swaziland 7-0 on aggregate to qualify to the final round of qualifiers in the Southern Zone while Ethiopia progressed to the final round of qualifiers after Djibouti’s withdrawal of their second leg in the Central East Zone of the CHAN qualifiers.

Team list:

GOALKEEPERS: Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Moses Nyondo, Ziyo Tembo (both Zanaco FC) Donashano Malama (Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Webster Mulenga (Forest Rangers), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba (Zesco United FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, John Chin’gandu (Zesco United FC), Colins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco).

STRIKERS: Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos)