By Aaron Chiyanzo in Nkeyema

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is planning to restrict the purchasing of maize to only 500, 000 Metric Tonnes every year to avoid budget over runs, FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula has disclosed.

And Mr Kafwabulula said that FRA is also contemplating on coming up with a business model which would ensure that FRA was self-sustaining even as it received grants from the government.

He told journalists in an interview that a team composed of staff from FRA and the Ministry of Agriculture had been constituted to review the current FRA Act and make amendments.

He also said that FRA was planning to start engaging in profitable ventures with the surplus maize and other commodities it was purchasing so that it could be self sustaining.

Mr Kafwabulula pointed out that FRA was currently not making any profits as both the maize and soya beans it was buying from farmers was being sold out at a subsidised rate.

“Even last year, we were buying the maize at K85 per bag but selling at K75. So there is no profit there, hence we need to come up with a business model where we can also be making profits,” he said.

Mr Kafwabulula emphasised the need to add value to local produces, adding that FRA would want partner with companies in the manufacturing sector.

He said that in as much as the FRA could not engage in full time commercial business as it was outside its mandate, it was lobbying for the revised Act to allow it to enter into partnerships.

Mr Kafwabulula however said that exports were not viable and could not be relied on as they were dependent on the demand from other countries.