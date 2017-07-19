By Oscar Malipenga

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) should stop abusing a noble profession and form their own political party, President Edgar Lungu has challenged the association.

The Head of State has further challenged LAZ to take him on in the courts of law if they were against the proclamation of

Article 31.

LAZ president Linda Kasonde said the executive should have been reluctant to invoke Article 31 despite such powers being given to the President under the Republican Constitution.

Ms Kasonde said any exercise of Executive powers under Article 31 of the Constitution must be done reasonably.

But speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) shortly before departure to Swaziland for a three-day State visit, President Lungu advised LAZ not to abuse the profession because it was a noble one.

“Where are the lawyers, where are the lawyers in this country?

“…If the lawyers want to form a political party let them go ahead and form a political party. Let them not abuse the profession. It is a noble one,” President Lungu said.

The President observed that a statement issued on Monday by LAZ was political.

“…because what they are saying is politics. You can see that it is politics for me. I challenge them to form a political party but let them not abuse the profession.

“If they want to take me to court on that one they can take me on but the truth is that there is too much politics in the Law Association of Zambia,” President Lungu said.

He said if they wanted to form a political party let them go ahead and form one.

“…But to abuse the noble profession like the Law Association of Zambia where I belong is un acceptable. Where are the lawyers in this country?” President Lungu said.

The Head of State is in Swaziland on a three-day State visit accompanied by presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe, political advisor Kaizer Zulu and his special assistant for press and public relations, Amos Chanda.