By ROGERS KALERO

FIRST LADY Esther Lungu says she will not hesitate to support noble causes regardless of their political, tribal and religious affiliations because she is the mother of the nation.

Speaking yesterday at Nchanga Golf Club when she donated K50,000 to the PF Chingola district women during a fund raising golf tournament, Ms Lungu said the initiative by the PF women to embark on a fund raising venture to empower vulnerable women was a noble cause which should be supported.

The First Lady said in a speech read by Kwacha Member of Parliament Joe Malanji that she will always strive to support noble causes regardless of who was involved because she was the mother of the nation.

“If the effort is of a noble cause, i will not hesitate to support such events be it PF women, UPND, MMD, FDD or indeed any other non-governmental organsation. I will always want to be the torch bearer as Mother of the Nation.

“I would like to commend all companies that have supported this event and not forgetting individuals who have made this event successful. To give you my practical support to this event, please accept my humble donation of K50,000 to this event,” Ms Lungu said.

Ms Lungu, however reminded the PF women to ensure that the funds were put to good use because all the funds which were being raised had automatically become public funds.

“There is one thing I would like to mention here. All these funds that have been raised here automatically become public funds and they should be used with a provision for audit, when there is need.

She said the most important factor which dictated her positive response was the important role which women play in a primary unit of a community which was a family.

“A mother is the first teacher before you even know a pre-school teacher in one’s life. If the foundation is wrong, nothing will ever be right,” she said.

And speaking earlier, PF Chingola District women chairperson Zenny Munga said the women were raising funds to help the vulnerable women in the district.

Ms Munga said she was grateful for the support women had received from the First Lady and other well-wishers and promised to put the funds to good use in order to gain and hold the confidence of all those who were supporting the fund raising ventures.

The event was attended by PF Chingola district women vice-chairlady Eunice Mwewa , district wome’ns secretary Dorica Phiri, vice-secretary Elizabeth Lungo, treasurer Judith Mwanza, vice-treasurer Ruth Chilima, information and publicity secretary Agness Mulubika, her vice Jennipher Kapingipunga and vice-secretary Martha Chanda.