By BENNIE MUNDANDO

MANAGEMENT at Chengelo School in Mkushi has described an incident in which two black schoolboys allegedly beat up their white counterpart as regrettable and appalling to the entire school and has promised to deal with the matter decisively.

School principal Andrew Cowling has said that the incident, that took place last Friday had left management saddened by what he termed as an extreme case of assault but warned that such type of behaviour will not be tolerated by the school.

“It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the recent incident that took place at Chengelo School on Friday evening. This extreme case of assault conduct of all those involved leaves us all saddened and appalled by the conduct of our own students. The school management and board of governors are dealing with the case in line with our own self guiding policies.

We wish to assure all of our parents and the public that such behaviour is not and will not be tolerated here at Chengelo. As soon as school resumes after half-term, we will be working with all our students to reaffirm the school’s values and ethos,” Mr. Cowling said.

It is alleged that the fight erupted after the two boys discovered that the white boy was going out with a girlfriend to one of them. Of the two boys the one without a shirt was allegedly suspended once before and that the other one was expelled from Trident for fighting