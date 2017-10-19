By Andrew Mukoma

KAZUNGULA Catholic Church Parish Priest Father Anthony Golombe has challenged Christians in the country to get involved and take part in the fight against corruption.

Fr. Golombe says that it was sad that corruption seemed to take the centre stage while Christians are watching.

Speaking during the national day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation gathering at the Bread of Life Church at Kazungula border on Wednesday, Fr. Golombe said that Christians should get involved in the fight failure to which the gap between the rich and the poor will continue to grow.

He said that Zambia is blessed with a lot of resources but that it was difficult for citizens to share it equally.

“This has resulted in high levels of corruption which has also continued to create the gap between the rich and the poor,” he said.

“As we gather here today I want to remind you congregants and Christians that we have a role to play in the affairs of our nation, Zambia. This is a day we need to reflect on many acts,” he said. Fr. Golombe said that the fight against corruption starts with the community’s involvement.

The prayer, fasting and reconciliation service in Kazungula drew 13 men of God from various churches including the Catholic in Kazungula and had 13 prayer requests.

Among the prayer request was the issue of forgiveness and reconciliation, corruption, the media to be ethical, coordination among civic leaders and value addition on natural resources.