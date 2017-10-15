Dear editor,

The painful failure by Zambia National Soccer team to qualify for the 2018, Russia World Cup is a wake up call for FAZ. Without beating about the bush, Coach Wedson Nyirenda should be relieved of his duties or resign because he has failed the nation.

Zambia missed the 2017 AFCON and we are once again to watch our friends on the screen in the 2018 World Cup. FAZ should engage other stake holders and employ a qualified foreign coach to drill the team. Wedson should also take a leaf from USA national team coach who has quit after failing to take the team to the World Cup.

Faithful reader