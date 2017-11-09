By Simon Muntemba

A COMPANY allegedly owned by President Edgar Lungu and Ndola based businessman Terence Findlay that is said to have duped unsuspecting men and women out of millions of Kwacha has been exposed as a hoax.

Colwyn Limited Marketing Contacts is registered on international tracking as being owed by Terence Findlay as the managing director and President Lungu as a President of a company.

Yesterday, Mr Findlay vehemently denied ever owning a company called Colwyn Limited Marketing Contacts.

Mr Findlay said the only company he owned is Colwyn Limited, a company that is registered under PACRA.

“No, no, no! Me owing a company with President Lungu? I don’t know what you are talking about. No that information is not true! We don’t have a company called Colwyn Limited Marketing Contacts.

“I only know our company called Colwyn Limited which is registered under PACRA, and not Colwyn Limited Marketing Contacts. Besides, the President is not holding any position in our company. You have got very wrong information,” said Mr Findlay.

It is, however, feared that this bogus company may have exhorted funds from unsuspecting business people under the pretext that they would get favors from government.