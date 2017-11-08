By Nambela Mwandia

ILLEGAL immigrants armed with explosives and guns have been arrested and are in police custody in Kasama, Northern Province.

Speaking to the Daily Nation in an exclusive interview, Northern Province Police commissioner Richard Mweene confirmed that two suspects are in custody and are now going to face the due process of the law for being in possession of unauthorized items that can cause danger to the society.

The Commissioner also revealed that police have arrested three people, two Zambians and one Congolese for allegedly being in possession of five substances, Mica powder, sulphuric acid, seven explosives and five packets of urea fertilizer. Mica powder is used in the manufacture of cosmetics.

Mr Mweene said the suspects also had in their possession ivory stones. He refused to disclose the police station where the suspects have been confined in Northern Province.

He however, cautioned would be offenders that they will face the law regardless of their nationality if they are found with unauthorized and dangerous weapons.

The case comes in the wake of an influx of refugees from trouble torn Democratic Republic of Congo where intensified clashes between militias and soldiers supporting incumbent President Joseph Kabila have left thousands of people displaced.

More than 6,000 refugees from the DRC have fled to Zambia since fighting started in that country.

Last week, President Edgar Lungu toured Nchelenge in Luapula Province to assess the refugee problem. The President took the opportunity to assure the refugees of a safe refuge in Zambia but also warned them to abide by Zambian laws.

Meanwhile eight Congolese out of 9 that have been apprehended pleaded guilty to unlawful stay in Zambia.

The Congolese appeared before Mpulungu magistrate court charged with two counts each for failing to appear before the nearest Immigration office contrary to section 12(2) of the Immigration and Deportation Act, number 18 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia and for unlawful stay in Zambia Contrary to section 11(3) and 56(1) of the immigration and deportation Act number 18 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia. The eight have been living in Zambian villages on the Lake Tanganyika shores.