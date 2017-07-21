By Jackson Mapapayi

PATRIOTIC Front youths in North Western Province have challenged the party’s central committee to expel Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili from the party.

PF provincial youth vice chairperson Jackson Kungo told the Daily Nation in an interview that Mr Kambwili should be expelled from because he is causing confusion in the party.

He said the central committee should not leave the matter regarding Mr Kambwili hanging because it has potential to divide the party.

‘’So, entertaining this issue will just bring more confusion in the party. It is therefore high time the central committee made a bold decision to expel Mr Kambwili and all his followers, Mr Kungo said.

He said the PF should be aware that there are some members of the party even from within the central committee that are working with the Roan MP hence the need to expel the trouble makers from the party.

He said the youth in the province are behind the leadership of President Edgar Lungu because he has shown exemplary leadership from the time he took over the leadership of the party.

‘’And he has shown his commitment to grow the party and also develop the country, he added.

And Mr Kungo has challenged Mr Kambwili to leave the party and form his own political party than continue causing confusion in the party.

He said the youth are aware that he has presidential ambitions but mentioned that no genuine PF member will back his mission.