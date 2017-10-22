By hapenga Haamubbi

IN modern society, it is generally agreed that democracy is the best system of governance but, as even Aristotle admitted, democracy has its own shortcomings. Many countries that have thrown off the yoke of colonialism are, by virtue of historical links, either trying their best or being coerced to adopt Western-style democracy. For Africa, the fact is that this is not only unsuitable but also unworkable.

Since the fall of Western colonial empires began in the late 1950s, Africa has had a bumpy ride.

There was the rise and fall of Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana and the serial military dictatorships of Nigeria. There were the spirited but ultimately unsuccessful socialist campaigns led by the likes of Mozambique’s late Samora Machel and Burkina Faso’s late Thomas Sankara.

Then came the era of Western-propped dictatorships like that of Uganda’s late Idi Amin and Zaire’s late Joseph Mobutu Sese-Seko and the dissident times of maverick radicals like Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe and Libya’s late Muammar Gaddaffi.

But what stands out for many is the incompatibility of Western-style democracy with the internal dynamics of former colonies, which has led to many street protests and post-election violence.

There are a few factors that make Western-style parliamentary democracy a facade at best in Africa. Many African states are still struggling to become nations after the damaging imposition of colonial boundaries. Without national unity it is futile to preach Western-style democracy in these countries. It is best to first establish clearly what the various tribal groupings want collectively.

Some in the West argue that the idea of relative democracy – rather than a one-size-fits-all model based on the unique needs of various cultures – is damaging for international relations. This is not the case. Rather, it is dangerous for the spread of Western influence – and the Western concept of what exactly democracy is. Secondly, accelerated economic growth has been proven to increase the role of governments in economic life.

This means African countries that seriously want to catch up with the West will inevitably have to run planned economies. Significant government influence will be evident in the running of their economies.

Yet this is what Western-style democracies call a violation of property rights and governance by unsound policies. But is it not a fact that if strong leadership does not take control of the means of production then imperial capital will?

Imperial capital, just like colonial capital before it, is for the benefit of the owners of the capital and not for indigenous populations. Thirdly, democracy is not divinely inspired. Rather it is founded on human values, be they social, economic, religious or political.

Evidently the Western social order is not necessarily the same as that found elsewhere in the world. As such, many people are simply not prepared to pretend to be Europeans or Americans in the name of so-called democracy. The West cannot democratise the world on matters such as morality, culture and freedom. These are value-based aspects of social life that vary from country to country if not village to village.

While there should be some form of uniformity in this, there is no evidence that a Western led is what Africa needs. On the contrary there is evidence that Western political influence in Africa has been more detrimental than useful. Fourthly, democracy is supposed to be dependent on public opinion.

Since the West wants to shape public opinion across the world, this naturally creates conflict and resentment.

Africa has an opinion of its own and Africans have their own homogeneous aspirations towards happiness and prosperity. They do not need Western aid in defining what happiness is. It is the sometimes subversive interference in the internal affairs of African countries that undermines the democratic process on the continent.

The argument that the West cannot leave Africans killing each other is puerile. One only has to look at how often Europeans have killed each other in the past, but also how they continue to kill people of various nationalities across the Arab world today.

If Africa is allowed to shape its own public opinion free of interference there is no doubt that the African democratic process will develop faster. The role of the Africa Union (AU) in potentially settling the Kenyan looming election re-run conflict is one good example.

Lastly, democracy is now viewed in line with human rights and the West seems to preach the primacy of individual rights over collective rights. African culture is a collective system that views the well-being of society as being fundamental to the well-being of the individual.

This is why there is a tendency to check individual freedom in the interest of peace and stability. This is often interpreted as repression, yet in Africa it is about the maintenance of order.

Subsistence rights such as the right to land, food, life and shelter cannot be inferior to procedural rights such as expression, association and conscience. Despite this, there are countless Western non-governmental organisations tirelessly fighting for the cause of procedural rights in African countries where poverty is threatening to wipe out entire populations.

Considering all these factors it is difficult to believe that Western standards of democracy – to which the world is subjected today – would ever in essence facilitate any form of meaningful democracy in Africa, more so with excuse to excuse opposition leaders like Kenya’s Raila Odinga and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema – Africa’s perpetual presidential election losers.

Kenya held a general election on August 8, that is elections for the national president, parliament and senate as well as elections for 47 county governors and their administrators and local governments.

Opposition contenders in NASA and some smaller parties claimed there were gross breaches of electoral law in the vote counting and tallying.

When the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared that Kenyatta had won the presidential contest with 54 percent of the vote, NASA submitted a petition challenging the result to the Supreme Court. Earlier NASA leaders had said there would be little point in making a legal appeal because the judges would be pressurised by the government to endorse the result.

To the general surprise, on September 1, 2017 the Supreme Court annulled the presidential vote citing irregularities and illegalities and ordered a fresh election to be organised within 60 days.

The Court, chaired by Chief Justice, asserted that the IEBC had not properly checked digitally-transmitted results against the ballot papers and tallying-sheets in counting centres across the country.

But the Supreme Court did not specify what actions the IEBC should take to ensure the rerun elections complied with the law. The withdrawal could be a strategy for Raila Odinga to exit the political scene on his own terms – euphemism for excuses. The annulment of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the August 8 election was a much-needed political high for Raila Odinga.

He felt vindicated for challenging the election and pushed for changes to the electoral system as an excuse for either his participation or not in the re-run.

With President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party having won a majority of MPs in both houses of parliament, it is likely that Raila Odinga was headed for another defeat and that would have been too much for a man, who has ceaselessly been losing presidential elections for multiple times. The legal consequences of Raila Odinga’s withdrawal are unclear. Constitutional lawyers disagree on the way forward and whether the October 26 election could still take place and if, despite his withdrawal, Raila Odinga would still be on the ballot. The IEBC has said that Raila Odinga’s name would remain on the ballot paper, arguing that he had not filled in a legally required form to inform it of his decision to pull out. But Odinga insisted that he did not need to fill in the form, and instead opted to organise mass street protests to demand electoral reforms before a re-run was held.

Back home in Zambia, in a similar manner, the opposition UPND said that it would not participate in the National Day of Prayer in Kitwe, in spite of an earlier demand by the opposition party for an official invitation from the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs. President Edgar Lungu has gazetted October 18 every year as a National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation but the UPND has always shunned this event.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma said that the event was highly partisan with the organisers inclined to the ruling PF. In a clear posture of excuse to excuse opposition democracy, he said that the event would also be an occasion for the organisers to mock their opponents as speakers tend to be sloganeers for the ruling party.

“How do you expect us to go there to an event that is organised by Christians for Lungu, we would be more comfortable attending a function for Christians for God,” he said.

“We are denied our rights to assemble, our rights to free movement with our people rotting in jail and you want us to be joining in celebration.”

And in support of his spokesperson’s sentiments, the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema excused his party and its members that they believed in true Christianity and would therefore not attend the national prayers because they were not genuine.

The parallels between Hakainde Hichilema and Raila Odinga’s excuse to excuse opposition democracy are limitless. Perhaps, it is due to the fact that they’re both backed by the same deep pockets of the regime change cartel – the Brenthurst Foundation. But, as usual these are merely the reflections of an ordinary Zambian commentator.