By Jossy Chaima

FORMER miners in Mufulira are lobbying Government to release the black mountain to them.

Donald Kabashila an Ex-miner Motivation Platform chairperson said they are appealing to the President to empower them with the black mountain so they can make use of it.

Speaking in an interview Mr Kabashila said it had been almost two years since the ex-miners were retrenched and promises had been made by government including that of farming land empowerment which has still not been fulfilled.

Mr Kabashila said giving the black mountain to the ex-miners would be a source of employment because miners will not reinstate all the ex-miners.

Mr Kabashila said in as much as Mopani was reinstating not everyone was going to be recalled due to various factors such as increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs.

He added that government must create good incentives for the Mines so that they can recall the ex-miners back to work.

Mr Kabashila appealed to Mufulira Members of Parliament to ensure that the matter of ex-miners is pushed in parliament and the black mountain is given to them.

Meanwhile, National Ex-miners and Allied Workers Association of Zambia president Taulo Chewe has appealed to the government to speed up the process of allocating land to the ex-miners who were retrenched in 2015.