Sanga Tembo

is a Zambian Hiphop Radio DJ, Publicist (@NXTSolutionz), Voice-over Artist, Events DJ and Audio Producer born January, 28th, 1989 in Ndola City on the Copperbelt.

Sanga grew up in Ndola’s Masala Township around Hiphop and other genres, sharing music and his opinion of it with people on notable platforms, was always a dream he had, which came to fruition on January 28th, 2012 when he met Steve ‘So Sick’ N’cube then DJ and Producer at Chishala ‘Geshgroove’ Chitoshi Jr’s Radio Station Flava FM in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

Steve saw potential in him and would then facilitate for Sanga to co-present on a Weekend Youth Radio Show called the Barometer hosted by Mulenga ‘Sunshine’ Chapewa, this opportunity gave him confidence to take up Radio Presenting as a career.

Sanga co-presented on Flava FM’s “The Barometer Show” for a month before moving back to Ndola where he learnt of an audition advertised by Radio Phoenix, who took him on professionally on October 4th, 2012, where he created a Hiphop Show called EarDrum which he hosted until March, 2014 when he took a break to go to school, after which he pitched the show to ZNBC RADIO 4 (88.1MHz) where he currently hosts it on THURSDAY NIGHTS at 22:00HRS..catch the online episodes on mixcloud.com/sangatembo

Dandy Krazy to launch “I Switch” Project

By Terence Miselo

Zambian youth activist, musician and entrepreneur Wesley Chibambo famously known as Dandy Krazy has embarked on a youth-motivation and self-assertive programme targeted at positive thinking among young people.

This programme dubbed, ‘I Switch’ launches next month and will go through to next year.

‘I Switch’ which is a theme and title for Dandy Krazy’s latest album that will also be launched at Woodlands Stadium on the 29th of next month is specifically aimed at making young Zambians to change their mindset by becoming positive thinkers and creators of their own destiny.

This means making them believe in themselves and become less dependent on the government. It means encouraging them in their various aspects of life but most especially in taking up entrepreneurship.

This ideally means it is a programme that will use music, poetry, dance and various popular acts to reach the target audience. Through this music and dance acts, the creator and founder of the project wishes to reach out to a number of young people across the nation and use the opportunity to educate, motivate and assist young people to build a positive attitude towards life.

Dandy wishes to partner and work with various stake holders and sponsors to see this programme to come to reality. He remains hopeful to receive corporate and individual support.

Shyman Shaizo seeks ‘Tandizo’

By Terence Miselo

Local musician Shyman Shaizo famously identified from his hit single ‘Fendela Fenduze’ has released a new song dubbed ‘Tandizo’ in which he is basically urging all Zambians to look within themselves and offer support to the underprivileged.

‘Tandizo’ is a song Shyman believes is a way of giving back to the community by advocating and lobbying for support for the vulnerable children. This is a song that he has featured five other artistes namely B-Flow, Kan2, Hamoba, Macky2 and Ozzy the General.

Speaking in an interview Shyman now based in Livingstone and doing most of his artistic works there says he is appalled by the fact that we Zambians always want to wait for other people from foreign countries to offer help and support[Tandizo] to our own people when we can actually do something about it.

“I did this song simply because I was touched to have visited an orphanage where I saw international donors are the ones sponsoring our own blood, our relatives. So I got to think to myself why we have to wait for donors to come in when these are our own people?” asked Shyman as he insists that it is us Zambians to offer help to our own people.

The socially conscious song is mainly an awareness idea to make people become responsible and helpful. It is laid out in modern Zed beat that is well-supplemented by the vocal and rap abilities of the artistes featured.

‘Radisson Blu’s Battle of Bands opens

By Terence Miselo

The Radisson Blu and Zambia Association of Musicians joint competition of ‘Battle of Bands’ that was announced earlier this year has opened with local bands being urged to submit their work in order to enter for the competition.

As main sponsors, Radisson Blu has also announced the prize package for the competition whose grand finale will be held on August 19th.

“The winner of the 2017 Battle of the Bands will receive K20, 000 and a production of a single by the well-known and respected Ben Blazer. The runner’s up will receive K15.000,” read a statement to give an update on the event.

This means competitors mainly, established or upcoming bands will have to submit short video clips of their work to ZAM website or email battleofthebands@radissonblu.com for consideration. Once picked, the bands will be exposed to online scrutiny and voting to which eventually four bands will be picked for the grand finale.

“The event has been reduced to one evening, the 19th August, 2017 to ensure that the top four bands will be available on the evening to battle it out in their 45 minute sets,” the statement read.