By SIMON MUNTEMBA

LET the good efforts by the Catholic Bishops to broker peace and dialogue between President Edgar Lungu and the UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema halt the promised ‘Armageddon’ which has been manifesting recently in form of acts arson, says Shang’ombo District Commissioner (DC) Lawrence Nyambe.

Captain Nyambe said it was his hope that the proposed dialogue would end the prevailing political tension and acts of sabotage in Zambia.

His comment comes after a peace initiative brokered by Catholic Bishops after they met President Edgar Lungu to propose dialogue between UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and the Head of State.

Subsequently, the Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) led by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu on Thursday, visited incarcerated opposition UPND leader, Mr. Hichilema at Kabwe’s Mukobeko maximum prison.

And the DC who condemned the recent sabotage of public infrastructure such as Zesco installations and City market has warned that those perpetrating the illegality will face the wrath of the law.

He described the recent acts of sabotage as a manifestation of ‘the promised Armageddon’ adding that the acts should be condemned by all patriotic Zambians. “We only hope that the proposed dialogue between President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and HH by the Catholic Bishops will bring to an end the acts of sabotage,

“I say so because UPND promised Armageddon and when we see these spate of fires, we are left with no option but to conclude that it was the fulfilment of the promised Armageddon,” Capt. Nyambe said.

He, however, appealed to Zambians to be patriotic and responsible by reporting to law enforcement agencies individuals bent on damaging public infrastructure.

The DC urged Zambians to put the country first and find out who are committing sabotage because those who suffer were innocent people and not the two leaders.

He further warned criminal-minded people who have resorted to acts of sabotage that police would not spare them when found wanting.

The DC described the act as sabotage and urged Government not rest until the people behind the arsonists were brought to book.

“I am very angry and disappointed with this type of lawlessness. We know who are doing this, the infrastructure being burnt are not for PF, they are for all Zambians,” he said.

He said Zambia has been known to be a peaceful country adding that the acts of sabotage that has been recorded across the country should be condemned by all patriotic Zambians.

The DC also took time to explain the invocation of Article 31 of the constitution and urged Zambians to support it.

“We know there are some opposition leaders that are saying that the President has declared a state of emergency, I want to clarify that the President has only put up measures by giving the police additional powers to stop these acts of sabotage,” he said.