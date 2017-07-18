By BENNIE MUNDANDO

CHISHIMBA Kambwili should not dare us by bringing the name of the PF into ridicule and disrepute by claiming that police are after him when he knows that the only people following him are officers from ACC over his corruption allegations, Kennedy Kamba has warned.

Commenting on Mr. Kambwili’s assertions that 25 police officers and 6 Office of the President (OP) agents on Sunday were at his gate after trailing him in unexplained circumstances, Mr. Kamba said the PF youths will soon go against the party’s directive of remaining quiet because the Roan parliamentarian “had crossed the red line.”

He said Mr. Kambwili had continued peddling lies aimed at bringing confusion in the ruling party so that he could easily propagate his ambitions of becoming president but warned that the youth had been restrained enough and would also cross the line if he continued with his behaviour.

He wondered why Mr. Kambwili saw it fit to rush to social media to air his unfounded allegations against the party when he knew very well that there were laid-down channels of communication that were supposed to be followed.

He said as a member of the party’s central committee, he expected Mr. Kambwili to wait until Saturday when the committee will convene so that he could air his fears about what was happening in the party and the government if his claims were genuine.

“Not long ago, he issued a statement that there was no candidate in the PF for the 2021 elections even after the party had made its position over the matter. We have been restrained enough not to talk about the 2021 party presidency, which we have obliged but this is becoming too much from Mr. Kambwili.

“As if that was not enough, on Sunday. he did the same by alleging that police officers had gone to his residence even when he knew that was not true because the only people that can follow him right now are investigative officers from the ACC over his corruption allegations. We want to warn Mr. Kambwili to check his divisive tendencies,” Mr. Kamba warned.

He advised Mr. Kambwili to leave the PF in peace if he was not satisfied with the way it was running its affairs rather than brewing tension.

“If he has presidential ambitions for 2021, why has he failed to come out in the open? What he wants is to create division in the party so that he can consolidate his plans but we will not tolerate that.

“As PF youths, we have been watching his moves closely and needless to say, we are tired of his behaviour and as such, he will find it very difficult to intimidate us. If he wants to leave, he is free to leave the party. We will not watch him destroy this party which has been united thus far,” he said.