By Jossy Chaima

COPPERBELT Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called on all Zambians not to take freedom for granted.

Mr Kamanga said Zambia has been enjoying its freedom for the past 53 years which was not attained on a silver plate and should therefore not be taken for granted by the current generation.

Speaking during the 53rd Independence Day celebration in Kitwe yesterday, Mr Kamanga said Zambians have taken peace for granted and will only realise it’s importance in its absence. This year’s theme is “celebrating our freedom for continued peace unity, patriotism and development.”

“We have lessons learnt from our neighbours not far away about what the absence of freedom can do to mankind. Lack of freedom breeds evil such as war. Freedom forms the very basis on which the citizens of the country can stand tall and talk about peace, unity and love” he said.

Mr Kamanga urged every citizen to guard the freedom of the nation jealously and work hard to develop the nation.

Mr Kamanga said Zambia was politically independent but still needs to attain economic independence and develop the nation into a middle income country.

He added that independence was meant to reflect on the future and encourage everyone to continue celebrating the freedom in unity and embrace the culture of hard work to ensure development of the nation.

Mr Kamanga made a K1 000 donation to the inmates who were present during the independence celebrations.

“I’m glad that we have inmates in our midst, this shows that our colleagues are working hard to help our brothers and sisters reform, I want to make this contribution so that you can buy them refreshments for them to eat when they reach Kamfinsa,” he said.