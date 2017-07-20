THE behaviour exhibited by a fraction of traditional leaders in Southern Province is a recipe for tribal divisions in our country and must be curtailed before it is too late.

It is quite disheartening and unacceptable that some of our traditional leaders have fallen prey to regionalism and fray of political cadrelism.

Ordinarily, traditional leaders must display conduct that is above the politics currently at play, which are sometimes petty and at other times, acrimonious.

How can traditional leaders command respect when their public disposition is typical of political party cadres? Will it be wrong to treat them as politicians?

It is public knowledge that Senior Chief Mukuni and a handful of traditional honchos in Southern Province have on a number of occasions publicly shown patronage for the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema each time he is making an appearance before the courts of law.

Obstinately, this clique of traditional leaders has vowed not to hold traditional ceremonies in their respective chiefdoms on account that the UPND leader has been arrested and detained for treason. Is the celebration of traditional ceremonies anchored on individualism?

From time immemorial, celebration of traditional ceremonies bears sentimental cultural values which transcends any individual or form of politics.

As such, it is baffling, and asininely so, for some traditional leader to advocate for the release of Mr Hichilema, let alone cancel holding traditional ceremonies because of his continued incarceration. This is tantamount to fanning lawlessness and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Why is the Ministry of Traditional and Chiefs Affairs mute on matters that are affecting our traditional, customary fibre? Is it justifiable for a traditional leader to cancel holding an annual traditional ceremony for political reasons?

Mr Hichilema is not an epitome of Tonga or Toka-Leya or Ila traditional values that subjects in those respective chiefdoms of Southern Province look forward to celebrate. Holding such a notion is perilous not only to the entire traditional value system but also degrades the essence of celebrating ceremonies.

Such behaviour does not only bring into question the traditional leaders but also clearly demonstrates that their support is biased, most likely by region. Why do these chiefs not show such solidarity to other political party leaders whenever they are making court appearances, for instance?

We think the growing trend of traditional leaders getting involved in active politics is a culture that must not be tolerated for the sake of a cohesive society.

Chiefs and traditional leaders at different levels have always been known to be non-partisan and beacons of unity among their subjects and political parties in Zambia.

Thus, it is unacceptable for traditional leaders in Southern Province to blatantly and shamelessly show their political support for the UPND especially coming on the heels of the Mongu saga.

This archaic stance is not only divisive and retrogressive in this era but must equally be discouraged because it only seeks to advance tribal and political hegemony in a multi-tribal society.

Zambia is a cosmopolitan society comprising 72 tribes which have co-existed for more than 50 years and our traditional leaders always promoted the long standing motto of “One Zambia, One Nation” to foster unity, brotherliness and the spirit of patriotism regardless of one’s tribal origin.

On the other hand, traditional leaders must be advisers to the government of the day on governance as well as work hand-in-hand with those in Government to ensure developmental projects are carried out in their chiefdoms, thereby benefiting their subjects.

Is this impudence not a catalyst for lawlessness in the UPND stronghold?

Southern Province is on record to have been the only part of Zambia which perpetrated political attacks against individuals from other tribes on the mistaken understanding that the UPND lost the elections because non-Tongas living in the province voted for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

While this tribal cleansing was going on, many traditional leaders from the region were tongue-tied. There was little they could do even when as traditional leaders they have authority and power to intervene in such a matter.

A good number of families from other regions were displaced because they were targeted by suspected UPND cadres, hence sought shelter at schools and church buildings in Namwala, for instance.

The role of traditional leaders in neutralising political tension in such circumstances cannot be over looked because we are a people that belong to one country.

On this premise, we find it very disturbing when chiefs who are cornerstones of unity are seen to sow seeds of discord through their political engagements.

We urge traditional leaders to desist from involving themselves in politics because doing so not only contradicts the very foundation on which this country is anchored but equally sets a very bad precedent for other ethnic groups.