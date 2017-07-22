What does Zambia Police need to do to contain suspected sabotage?

Dear Editor,

As a humanist, I am concerned about issues affecting human life.

Therefore, when I read the front page headline story, “UPND summoned” in the July 20, 2017 issue of the Daily Nation about police in Livingstone summoning the UPND Livingstone District party spokesperson Neto Halwabala for questioning in connection with alleged plans to burn down the new market under construction in Livingstone, I felt obliged to ask myself the question: What does Zambia Police need to do to contain suspected sabotage?

It is common knowledge that when it comes to countering suspected sabotage, the general population is often caught between the actions of evil groups and the actions of law enforcement agents.

Attacks of arson by sabotuers targeting markets, public property, State buildings and the general population totally disregard humanity, let alone the human rights of the victims.

At the same time, some law enforcement agents have taken measures in the name of countering suspected sabotage that also fail to respect human rights.

Admittedly, violations of human rights by one side do not justify violations of the same by the other.

All Zambia Police officers must ensure that the actions they take to counter suspected sabotage are fully consistent with their law and order enforcement obligations, including their human rights obligations.

It is therefore gratifying and commendable that Southern Province Commissioner of Police Bonny Kapeso confirmed that the Livingstone Central Police recorded warn and caution statements from some people, including the UPND Livingstone District party spokesperson which is the normal and professional way of police investigations in accordance with policies and procedures.

Consequently, UPND are expected not to be worried or concerned that the police officers might prioritise extrajudicial responses to the threat of suspected terrorism and so subordinate the role of the ordinary criminal justice system in conducting investigations, arrests and prosecutions.

The setting ablaze of the Lusaka City Market and the alleged plans to burn down the new market under construction in Livingstone bring into sharp focus the untold suffering inflicted on market traders and their families.

Strange as it may appear, arson attacks have directly targeted women traders or been indiscriminate or disproportionate thus alienating communities that constitute the voting patterns’ critical mass in any election be it presidential, parliamentary or local government.

On one hand it may appear, the UPND leaders have of late been having a terrible record of misjudgement and bungling things up. On the other, it is welcome news that the Zambia Police’s attempts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Lusaka City Market inferno have been speedy.

But believe it or not, according to information circulating on social media, there are concerns about the transfer of at least ten suspects from Livingstone to Lusaka – incommunicado detention and allegations of ill-treatment of these and other suspects.

But if the odd action of transferring of at least ten suspects from Livingstone to Lusaka went over the top, it was in a good cause for sure.

Mubanga Luchembe, LUSAKA

—————————————

Understanding our Zambian politics

Dear Editor

It is very important that as we live on, we understand our current political scenario and compare it with the politics of yester years so that we know why we are in our situation today.

Know that Harry Mwanga Nkumbula of ANC who was a Tonga had to disband his political party at that time for the spirit of peace and unity to pave way for Kenneth Kaunda of UNIP then to become our first republican President.

It was not State House at all cost for Nkumbula; he valued co-existence and let go of his ambitions, aspirations and party, and peace prevailed.

His conviction was totally political independence of this great nation and the wellbeing of all Zambians regardless of colour or tribe.

He definitely embraced the spirit of One Zambia One Nation.

That put an end to political party power in-fighting for State House by the biggest political parties in Zambian history.

As time went by however, Zambian politics have been diluted and so many changes became into effect through periodic amendments to the Republican Constitution.

The latest that I want to draw all well meaning Zambian’s attention to is what became effective after the latest amended Constitution by President Lungu as passed by our Parliamentarians.

With the decentralisation policy, the position of a Mayor became elective and holds a five-year term mandate. There is no quarrel about that.

This article seems now to have unearthed what the general populous and indeed the Parliamentarians who passed that clause in Parliament to be assented into law by the President, a lot of misunderstanding and nightmare.

The Mayor currently is the overall boss of a district and is part of the council, seconded by Members of Parliament and the District Commissioner in that order.

The MP and the DC are not part of the council and do not command any authority in councils unless lobbying through the Mayor who controls the council.

This seem to have brought this unforeseen situation of a tag of war between Mayors and MPs countrywide. But that is what is illustrated in the current Constitution.

How then should the stand off by these two office bearers be resolved given the fact that the Mayor is superior to the MP when both have a five-year elective term mandate so that developmental projects don’t suffer setbacks?

This is where we really need to see true leadership acumen to be at play so that the electorates are not the victims of this vacuum.

I therefore implore all political parties to make the next adoption process to be transparent outrightly so that the right people with humble and mature political undertaking are put in offices to avoid this scenario repeat itself.

And I hope our Parliamentarians have learnt a bitter lesson and would from now onward stop passing Laws that create serious lacunas in our society at the expense of development, even at their own disadvantage.

Politics by nature evolves power in the hands of electorates because they are the ones with authority to change the political office bearers.

—Wisdom Muyunda Chingola

————————————

Zambian economy bounces back

Dear Editor

I write to commend the Patriotic Party government for making prudent measures that have seen our economy bounce back. The trading of the dollar below the K9.00 mark and the retail price of breakfast mealie meal selling below K80.00 are but among the major strides Government has done to stabilise the economy.

The measures have been really stressing but every right measure calls for stringent implications on the general citizenry.

This stability if not temporal will surely go a long way in advancing the welfare of many Zambians.

The government efforts to resuscitate the economy will continue being harsh to the country but the end story will be very good for the people.

MW

———————————————

Fashion keeps his lethal shot

Dear Editor,

I write to commend Under 20 Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala, who now plays for Spartak Mosco II for living to his dream of being a consistent goal netter.

His maiden goal for his new club which lies second in the table of the second league in Moscow is surely commendable.

The gallant lad if not obstructed will be a force to reckon with not only at his new club but also in Zambia.

I just urge him to remain resolute to his new found form and continue making Zambia proud.

Zambia is indeed proud of you young man and I, and indeed on behalf of many Zambians, wish to see you rise to higher heights in your footballing career.

The lad scored the only goal of the game against Orenburg in the 54th minute via a powerfully well calculated header.

Congrats Fashion. Soccer fan

——————————————–

Ndola directors warned

Editor,

Kindly allow me some space to express my concerns over the manner in which some new directors who were transferred to Ndola City Council have been working. Just the few months that they have been at the council, their approach to certain issues leave much to be desired. How can they be telling some new members who have been employed or transferred to the council that they should not be contaminated with the `cobweb’ of Ndola? Who are the cobwebs? It is certain that for some of them, the reason they were transferred to Ndola City Council is due to corruption where they are coming from. This is well-known. Why were they transferred?

Concerned citizen

—————————————-

Check those transferred please

Editor,

The need to scrutinize individuals who are transferred to other service points cannot be ignored. Some may appear to be honest and perfect when they report to the new station but it is always important to get proper reports on each of those transferred so that the new supervisors have a proper understanding of where they are coming from. In some cases, a few rotten eggs have instigated the transfer of personnel in some departments, thereby inconveniencing them. May the Local G0vernment Service Commissioner check individuals, he has transferred as council secretaries to other councils. For instance, the performance of some council staff while at the Ndola City Council has left it in a crisis particularly with regards to how they managed finances of the council.

Concerned Citizen

———————————————-

Zambia Railways do your job

Editor,

I travelled from Lusaka to Kabwe by train. I was taken aback by what I saw. How does Zambia Railways allow people to build houses less than ten meters from the rail line? Does the ZTL managing director know? What about the Minister of Transport and Communications? Where is the PS for Lusaka? I made a report to ZRL but nothing is happening. This land is in Ngwerere area near the rail station. We need to have government workers who are action-oriented but I am very disappointed with the inertia. I ask the ZRL managing director to have this situation probed and corrected as soon as possible. I equally call upon the Minister of Lusaka Province Mr Mwakalombe to take interest in this matter.

Concerned Citizen

———————————-

Farmers deserve empowerment

Editor,

I think the Ministry of Agriculture must ensure that farmers particularly those involved in small scale farming are empowered through introduction of incentives that favour them. There is need to reduce on the cost of farm inputs as well as making sure that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) sets reasonable floor prices for different crops for this marketing season. Much as the prices of mealie meal are going down, farmers must derive maximum profit from their sweat.

JON.

How can we lose to Zimbabwe?

Editor,

I am not a qualified football coach but it was disturbing for our senior national soccer team to have lost to Zimbabwe. Going by the past record, Zambia rarely lost teams like Zimbabwe. What has gone wrong that our team should succumb to losing even to Cinderella teams? Mr Hustler, ZCAS

——————————————-

An appeal to the Lusaka Mayor

Editor,

I would like to urge the Mayor of Lusaka Mr. Kalumba to bring sanity to the city of Lusaka. Please, Lusaka electorates await the fulfilment of some of the 2016 election campaign promises you made. It does not require a third person to notice that the capital city is filthy dirty. There are heaps of rubbish all over. The uncontrolled car washing places have made the capital city look even more disorganised than during the days of Mr. Sata as Lusaka Governor.

Citizen