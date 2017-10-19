By John Kombe

CHONGWE district Chaplain, pastor Jackson Banda has observed that the day of National prayer is an act of God and must be observed to show repentance from sin.

Chongwe joined the rest of the nation to hold a day of prayer and fasting as called for by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. People from all walks of life answered the call to prayer.

October 18 was officially declared as National day of prayer and reconciliation by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2015. Ever since the nation has taken this day as a serious day to seek the face of God. People gather to pray across the nation.

During the prayers, district Chaplain and pastors’ fellowship chairpersons exhorted the gathering.

“The declaration of the day of prayer and reconciliation was not man’s making, it was God’s intention. God uses man to make His intentions known to man. This is what is cardinal about this day is,” he said.

He further emphasized that the theme of the day, “Repentance: promoting peace and reconciliation- consolidating national unity in diversity,” spoke volumes.

“There can be no development without peace and no national unity in diversity without reconciliation” he said.

He emphasised the need for coexistence to spur development that springs from peace and unity in diversity.

The event was attended by the Chongwe District commissioner, the Mayor, Town Clerk and other senior government, civic, spiritual leaders and defence and security personnel. The event was held at Graka Lodge Hall in Chongwe.