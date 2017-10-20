By Annie Zulu

ZAMBIA’s rich cultural heritage has potential to boost the country’s economy, Cultural expert Martin Sodala has said.

Mr Sodala observed that cultural heritage, if well promoted was capable of attracting world presence and increased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the country.

According to him, Zambia had a very rich cultural heritage which only needed to be promoted to attract people from all over the world.

He has since called for the support, promotion and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.

Mr Sodala urged government, civil society organisations and Zambians at large to religiously guard the country’s cultural heritage, reiterating that it was a bedrock that could build a strong economy.

“The rich cultural heritage of Zambia makes it different from the rest of Africa. We have so many cultural heritage sites in the country that we can use to attract our GDP by making tourists to come here and spend their dollars.

“Sadly we do not promote our rich cultural heritage all in the name of modernity and development. We need to come together to reclaim the rich heritage that has existed for years.

“There is a lot we can do to put Zambia on the map through cultural heritage. We are the ones that will drive for the patronage of for all the beautiful heritage sites we have in our country,” Mr Sodala said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sodala has advised parents and guardians to encourage their children to embrace the Zambian culture.

He expressed concerns that children were fast embracing Western culture at the expense of their indigenous culture.

“It is of utmost importance for parents and the older generation to teach and promote our culture, customs and practices to the younger generations. This is to help retain the rich cultural heritage of our great land,” he said