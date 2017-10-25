By Chite Mtonga

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) should stop peddling lies in Western Province over government projects, says National revolution party president Cosmo Mumba.

Dr Mumba also chided HH over his purported inauguration as republican president soon, as he risked being rearrested since he was not acquitted of treason charges.

Commenting on Patriotic Front secretary general, Davis Mwila’s revelation that UPND supporters had been going round the province claiming that HH provided money for the social cash transfer and would soon be sworn in as republican President, Dr Mumba said that Mr Hichlema had not learnt anything from his time in prison.

Dr Mumba said that HH should be very careful with his actions as he could still be rearrested for treason.

“It is very disappointing that an opposition party president can stoop so low as to cheat people that government run programmes such as the social cash transfer are monies from his pocket and he even goes further to say that roads are done by NGOs, what kind of politician is HH,

“He went to prison because of his bad behaviour, but he has continued to behave in the same manner and he sees nothing wrong with what he is doing, we urge him to commend government if it performs well and not to try and get credit over government projects for the sake of gaining political mileage ; if he does not heed to such advice he will end up back in prison ,” he said.

Dr Mumba advised the UPND to accept defeat in last year’s election and prepare for the 2021 elections.

He said that lying to people would not help the UPND as most Zambians were aware of the many development projects that the PF was currently undertaking. Dr Mumba said that HH would never be president of Zambia due to his dishonest character.

He said that unlike the UPND his party would attend all national events and celebrations.