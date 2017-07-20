By AARON CHIYANZO

A MAJOR shakeup awaits councils across the country in an effort to rebrand, bring sanity and ensure that local authorities deliver according to the needs of the community, says Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) chairperson Amos Musonda.

Mr Musonda said that most of the council employees had over stayed in their work stations and that it was the reason the commission had embarked on a major shakeup. He explained that people tend to have a laissez-faire approach towards work when they overstayed at any particular work station.

Mr Musonda warned that the over 100 transfers that were effected at Ndola City Council were just the beginning as the council needed to rebrand.

He also said in an Interview on ZNBC that the Commission was bent on ensuring that local authorities provided prudent services to Zambians.

Mr Musonda said that local authorities across Zambia should expect a radical shakeup to bring sanity in the councils.

“Some members of staff at Ndola City Council have been in office for over 35 years in sensitive departments. That is not right unless that organization has no transfer policy. They become too familiar with the environment,

“The 120 employees that we transferred at Ndola City Council are just a drop in the ocean. We will still go back at a later stage, if there are still more who have overstayed as we have to mind where we are taking them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Musonda said that the commission had asked some directors and members of staff at Ndola City Council and Kawambwa Municipal Council to go on leave to pave way for investigations.

He explained that the commission had received reports of land irregularities in Ndola and abuse of authority at Kawambwa Municipal Council.

Mr Musonda warned that the commission would make appropriate decisions against officers who would be found wanting.