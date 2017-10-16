By Justina Mulenga

GOVERNMENT should not allow political cadres to harass people or try to intimidate land owners with the aim of grabbing their property, 3rd Liberation Movement president, Enoch Tonga has charged.

Mr Tonga said cadres do not fit anywhere in the laws of Zambia and should stop harassing people by grabbing land from them without any legal authority.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Nation yesterday, Mr Tonga said cadres are individuals whose allegiance is to political party.

He said the action taken by the minister of Lands to deal with the culprits should not just remain as a political statement but serious action must be taken.

“We do not want to see a trend of cadres harassing people over land to continue because this trend started way back, we are glad that government has moved in, and such actions must continue to retain sanity in the country” he said.

He demanded that what the minister had said should be seen and not just spoken.

He said cadres were harassing people not only in land wrangles but also other areas.

Mr Tonga demanded that whoever was behind mobilizing cadres to harass the affected family should be exposed and brought to book.

“We need to know the so called big fish mobilizing cadres to cause harassment, he or she should be exposed to serve as a lesson to those planning to do something similar,” he said.

He said if cadres had been dealt with seriously in the past years, such actions of harassment would have ended.