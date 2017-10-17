By Mukosela Kasalwe

THE launch of Watch Your Neighbor Clean Campaign (WYNCC) in Kabwata Constituency of Kamulanga Ward 9 will help combat cholera in some parts of Lusaka, says Patriotic Front area Councillor Jonas Phiri.

Mr Phiri said the launch of campaign was an awareness initiative meant to sensitise residents of Kamulanga Ward and the surrounding community about the dangers of indiscriminate disposal of garbage and the need to wash hands with medicated soap after using the toilet.

He said the initiative was a proactive approach to combat the reported cases of cholera in some parts of Lusaka.

In an interview at the weekend, the civic leader said the initiative was supported by the Ministry of Health and the community to ensure that cholera did not spread.

“The Watch Your Neighbor Clean Campaign is a proactive approach meant to take stock of how our neighbours are disposing of garbage to ensure that the reported cases of cholera in some parts of Lusaka do not spread,” he said.

Mr Phiri said WYNCC attracted people from all walks of life in the community such as schools among them Kamulanga Primary and Secondary Schools and nongovernmental organisations as well as the church.

He thanked the Government through the Ministry of Health for taking an active role to combat reported cases of cholera.

Mr Phiri said he was encouraged that members of the community had turned up in large numbers on Saturday in a march past from Kamulanga Roundabout and up to Kamulanga health post.

He expressed hope that with team work and concerted efforts the cholera epidemic would be won.