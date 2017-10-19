By Kalobwe Bwalya

LUSAKA City Council (LCC) should swing into action and confiscate food from people still selling on streets despite the ban.

In interview with the Daily Nation Nephas Nkonde of Mtendere Township said he was concerned that people had continued selling food on the streets of Lusaka.

Mr Nkonde said the LCC should move in to confiscate the food if the spread of Cholera was to be restrained.

Another resident Mabel Nguni said it was sad that some mothers were mixing dough and making fritters or scones under unhygienic conditions.

She said most people lacked hygiene, hence chances of Cholera speeding were high.

“The council should move in and confiscate the food as some mothers were using buckets for washing clothes when making fritters as well as cooking maize,” said Ms Nguni.

And Ndanji Sialubanji of Kalikiliki compound said the ban should not only be restricted to sale of food but also the sale of meat, chicken pieces in open places especially in bars.

“Environmental Health Technicians should start conducting inspections in areas such as Kalikiliki were people were selling rotten meat chops popularly known as (michopo),” he said.

The council on Monday banned the sale of ready-to-eat food stuffs on the streets to stop the spread of cholera in the city.

Ms Katongola said the decision had already been communicated to street vendors through their representatives who attended the meeting.