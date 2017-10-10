By MUKOSELA KASALWE

THE Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority should clamp down social media abusers as they are a danger to the tranquillity Zambia is renowned for, says Third Liberation Movement president Enock Tonga.

Mr Tonga called on ZICTA and other relevant authorities to bring to book what he described as cowards hiding behind and abusing social media to bring about confusion in Zambia.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Tonga said it was unfortunate that some people were insulting President Edgar Lungu and his ministers but were not being brought to book.

He said it was important to implement stringent and rigorous reforms in the media as unscrupulous people were bent on abusing the information platform.

“As Third Liberation Movement we are calling on law enforcers such as ZICTA to bring to book people abusing social media and clamp down such institutions hiding behind the mask of social media to bring confusion and anarchy,” he said.

Mr Tonga said freedom of speech and information should not infringe the rights of others as they equally had rights as provided for in the constitution.

Mr Tonga said Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo should not relent to bring such perpetrators to book so that others may learn that cybercrime was against the laws of Zambia.

He said it was worrying that fake news and cyber bullying had become the order of the day and that it needed to be stopped.