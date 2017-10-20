By Justina Mulenga

TWO witnesses from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) yesterday told the Lusaka magistrates court that the vehicle bearing the CK 900 and alleged to be Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s property was not registered in the Zambia Transport and Information System.

The matter which came up yesterday before magistrate Brian Simachela was scheduled for continuation of trial.

In this matter, Dr. Kambwili is facing three counts concerning a motor vehicle, a Jaguar bearing the mark CK 900 alleged to be his property.

In the first count, it was alleged that Mr Kambwili was knowingly in charge of a Motor vehicle; a Jaguar, bearing a false registration mark ‘CK900’ contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In the second count, Mr Kambwili is alleged to have permitted someone without a driver’s licence to drive his car on Dedan Kimathi road contrary to the laws of Zambia.

And in count three, it was alleged that the said car had no certificate of insurance contrary to the laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up yesterday, Clever Zulu 31, a Public Relations and Customer Care Officer at RTSA told the court that he received a call on August 13 2017 from an officer to check if a vehicle marked CK 900 was in the system.

Mr Zulu said he punched the number plate marked CK 900 in the road tax and fitness system which revealed that such a mark did not exist.

“Chikowa Kabulo the officer who impounded the vehicle CK 900 called the offices to verify if such a registration mark was in the system, but unfortunately the system revealed that it did not exist,” he said. He testified that he further went to check on the vehicle that had been impounded and found a fitness disk on the screen alleged to be for a jaguar number plate AOB 2949.

He also said the chassis number on the said vehicle tarried with the vehicle alleged to have belonged to Dr. Chishimba Kambwili of Luanshya.

Mr Zulu took the court on a scene visit to identify the said motor vehicle, a Jaguar marked CK 900.

And defence lawyer, Keith Mweemba said the said motor vehicle was not found in physical possession of the accused but another person.

Another witness, Joseph Mumba 40, a Principal Registration Officer at RTSA, told the court that he was in charge of registering all motor vehicles in Zambia, and verified that CK 900 did not exist in the system.

Mr Mumba said the impounded motor vehicle had the registration mark AOB 2949 in the system and not CK 900 which was on it.

“The vehicle bearing CK 900 mark was registered in the system under the mark AOB 2949, and not CK 900,” he said.

And the state closed the matter as there were no more witnesses to testify.

Magistrate Simachela has set November 8 2017 for ruling and determination if Dr. Chishimba Kambwili will be found with a case to answer.