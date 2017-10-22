By SANDRA MACHIMA

THE church is not doing enough to reconcile warring political personalities, United, Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has said.

Mr Chanda noted that the church’s involvement in partisan politics has contributed to divisions in the country and if not checked, the National day of prayer and fasting might not yield desired results.

He noted that there was still discord among political players, saying it was unfortunate that there was no step taken seriously towards genuine reconciliation and unity.

“The church is not doing enough in ensuring that there is genuine reconciliation because the church is divided and taken sides, which is difficult for them to do what is right.

If the church really mean well, they would have called all the political players together before they commit everyone to God, so that they could witness real forgiveness and reconciliation,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said that what was expected among leaders was action towards reconciliation and not just words, adding that there was much more that needed to be done in seeking spiritual guidance for Zambia to be saved.

Mr Chanda said it was unfortunate that the nation was lacking a unified voice from the church, but instead the clergymen appeared to have taken sides according to their political affiliation.

“Zambians must come together and work on a common goal to ensure this day’s meaning is realised by all.

We need a unified voice from the church and they should stand for the truth, if real reconciliation and forgiveness could be felt in this country, otherwise there is still some challenges especially in the political circles,” Mr Chanda said.