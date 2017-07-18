By BENNIE MUNDANDO

SHUMEITE Investments Limited, the Chinese firm erecting a four-storey building in Kalundu residential area, has defied Lusaka Province minister Japhen Mwakalombe and the National Council for Construction (NCC’s) directive to halt the project until construction procedures are followed.

A check on-site by the Daily Nation yesterday found employees working on the project despite an agreement between Mr. Mwakalombe, Lusaka City Council, the community, and Shumeite last week that construction works be halted immediately until anomalies in the project were rectified.

Kalundu residents’ spokesperson Namwinga Sichula told the Daily Nation that the Chinese’ insolence since the whole issue began spoke volumes about who was backing them, adding that their attitude towards authorities had not changed because there were corrupt elements who were backing them.

Ms. Namwinga wondered why Shumeite had been given all the leeway to perpetuate illegality to a point of disrespecting the provincial minister who had invited them for discussion even when it was clear that they were wrong.

“This shows you that there is more than meets the eye. Last week, it was agreed that the project be halted until the right procedure is followed but they have resumed construction. We don’t know which part of “halting the project” they do not understand. Why are they in a hurry? Why can’t they follow procedure? Not long ago, NCC told them the same thing but they continued and this goes to show how arrogant these people are because they are being backed by some people,” Ms. Sichula said.

Kalundu residents have declared war with the Chinese investor who is building a mall in the residential area without a ZEMA environmental assessment report, clearance from NCC and any expression of interest from the public.

When the residents questioned the council how it allowed Shumeite to build a mall in a residential area without, among other things, giving an opportunity to the public to express themselves over the change of use from residential to commercial, the council allegedly generated a notice running from June 5 to July 4, 2017. In order to cover up the mess created, the council then wrote to Shumeite Limited saying they did not need to apply for change of use for their plot from residential to commercial. However, this angered the residents who took the council to task saying they should explain why they were applying double standards over the matter as another investor in the same area who wanted to change usage was told to put up a notice which was consequently signed by Town Clerk, Alex Mwansa. In the wake of the foregoing, Mr Mwakalombe last week summoned the council, Kalundu residents, and Shumeite Investments Limited to a meeting at which it was agreed that the construction be halted.

However, a spot-check by the Daily Nation yesterday found workers on the site as construction continued.