By JACKSON MAPAPAYI

TRADITIONAL leaders in Mushindamo district have released more land to government for the construction of public infrastructure.

Last year, the traditional leaders released about 3,500 hectares of land to the government for public infrastructure development projects in the area.

Chiefs Chikola and Musaka have given out land for the establishment of a sub-boma at Kipushi border while Senior Chief Kalilele has released another piece of land around St Dorothy area also meant for a sub-boma.

And Mushindamo District Commissioner Benson Ngambo has commended the traditional leaders for their gesture.

Mr Ngambo said the creation of sub-bomas will help shorten the distance for people to access various services following the decision by the traditional leaders to establish the central business district in Kilumba area.

He said the government was pleased with the commitment being shown by their royal highnesses in the district towards the development of the area by releasing additional land for infrastructure development.

“Yes, I can confirm that our traditional leaders have released additional land to government for public infrastructure. As Government, we are very happy with the move our traditional leaders have taken, it’s a commendable job,” he said.

He also said the traditional leaders had pledged to support and work with the government of the day in order to foster development in their chiefdoms.