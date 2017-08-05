By JACKSON MAPAPAYI

CHIEF Mpindi of the Lunda-speaking people in Zambezi says his chiefdom will give massive support to government for the commitment and passion it has shown to develop the area.

The traditional leader said the people in the chiefdom are touched with the continued support it is receiving from government as evidenced by the frequent visits to the area by senior government officials.

“Because of the continued support and commitment towards developing this area, my subjects have resolved to work and support this government,” Chief Mpindi said.

He said this when provincial minister Richard Kapita called on him at his palace yesterday.

He however bemoaned the poor state of the road network and dilapidated health infrastructure in the area adding that it has affected the living standards of the people.

He said he will work with the government to ensure that some of the challenges the chiefdom is facing are addressed.

And Mr Kapita said it is the desire of the Patriotic Front government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu to ensure that it delivers development to all areas in the country including rural areas.