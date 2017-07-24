By MUKOSELA KASALWE

A SUCCESSION wrangle has rocked Chief Liteta’s chiefdom of the Lenje-speaking people in Central Province.

Some family members are reported to have risen against Mr Charles Mulando the current Chief Liteta and want him to be dethroned for allegedly failing to provide effective leadership.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Chief Liteta confirmed the development and that security had been heightened but that he could not say more on the phone.

A week ago, Chef Liteta was attacked by unknown people at Liteta market, the action believed to have been carried out by people bent on usurping his powers.

And UPND Chikobo ward councillor of Chibombo district Reagan Mubatsa, who resides near Chief Liteta palace,e expressed concern with the traditional leadership squabbles which he described as unfortunate and retrogressive to development.

Mr Mubatsa said a group of people met and decided to appoint an acting chief but that their move should be considered null and void as they did not follow the Royal Establishment laid down procedure to dethrone or enthrone leadership.

The civic leader expressed worry that Chief Liteta’s security was at risk and that the situation had brought about tension in the chiefdom.

‘‘Family members are rising against his Royal Highness Chief Liteta for allegedly not providing good leadership.

‘‘The situation is a security risk as a week ago, he was attacked by unknown people at Liteta market and these could be the people who want to usurp his powers,’’ he said.

Mr Mubatsa said people fighting for the removal of the chief had never approached him or given reasons for their stand. .

He has called on the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional to take appropriate measures to ease the situation and avoid any unforeseen eventuality especially that there was a state of threatened public emergency in Zambia.

Mr. Mubatsa said he was disturbed that the traditional leadership was was embroiled in a power struggle when the area desperately needed development.

He implored the traditional leadership to emulate the progressive activities in other provinces such as the forthcoming Luapula Expo instead of concentrating their energy and efforts on trivial matters.