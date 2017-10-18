BY JACKSON MAPAPAYI

CHIEF Chizela of Mufumbwe has distanced himself from the burning down of Mufumbwe police station by the residents of that district.

The station was set ablaze by a mob after an attempt by police to stop them from practising a traditional ritual called Chikondo which they said was allowed by their traditional leader.

Refuting the allegation on behalf of the traditional leader, Chizela Royal Establishment secretary Samora Kayombo told the Daily Nation that chief Chizela said the chief was a law abiding citizen who could not allow people in his chiefdom to practise such retrogressive rituals.

Mr Kayombo said on two occasions, unknown people went to the palace to seek for permission to practice the ritual but they were advised by the chief retainer not to go ahead with the practice.

He explained that the people did not adhere to the advice and went ahead with the practise which resulted into riotous behaviour leading to the burning of the police station and other properties.

Mr Kayombo, however promised to work with relevant authorities in ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to book because the royal establishment could allow such primitive behaviour.

‘’Even the royal establishment which remains acting in the absence of the chief should not have allowed such a thing. We are all not happy with what has happened and we condemn it in the strongest terms, he said.

He said the royal establishment had resolved to sensitise the people on the need to stop practising certain retrogressive traditional rituals.