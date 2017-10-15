By KALOBWE BWALYA

DEFENCE minister Davies Chama has urged Zambia Air Force (ZAF) personnel to be vigilant and guard their assets jealousy as any act of negligence or sabotage to the equipment shall not be tolerated.

Mr Chama said government attaches great importance to the professional and efficient defence force for the nation to continue enjoying peace and that his ministry will continue supporting all services so that they attained operational efficiency and a state of combat readiness.

Speaking during the 2017 Zambia Airforce Day and Aviation expo in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Chama said the open day and aviation expo was a good initiative because it will give the public first-hand information about the activities and also to enhance civil military relations.

Mr Chama also said the event will go a long way in promoting civil military relations which is cardinal for the constructive co-existence between a military institutional and the general public.

He said government has continued investing in the aviation industry so that ZAF could help ensure a safe Zambian sky.

The Minister also thanked the Zimbabwean government for sending a 36-man team with five aircrafts at the event, saying this helped to cement the already exiting relations between the two countries

“Am aware that this is a fourth open day you are hosting since its inception and this is a great milestone you have achieved. The show should be streamlined so work towards having fully fledged air shows in the future and this year’s open day has attracted a good number of both local and International aviators and non-aviators who have showcased their air assets,” said Mr Chama.

And Airforce commander, lieutenant general Eric Chimese said, the purpose of organizing such events was to encourage civil military relations in the country and it was their responsibility to ensure that the country lived in harmony with other civilian counterparts.

Gen. Chimese said the event will also encourage the awareness of the capabilities and potential that aviation has on society and economy, so that the elitist tag that has been attached to flying can be eliminated.