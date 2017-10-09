By ROGERS KALERO

THE go-slow by Copperbelt University (CBU) lecturers and academicians has ended after they were paid their September salaries last Friday.

CBU Academics Union (CBUAU) vice-president Alex Mwango confirmed that the go-slow which started last Thursday fizzled out on Friday evening after the lecturers were paid their salaries.

Mr Mwango said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that the lecturers staged a go-slow after management decided to spend money to travel to Robert Makasa University in Chinsali for a graduation ceremony of less than 100 students.

“While the lecturers had not been paid their salaries, the management decided to go for a graduation ceremony of less than 100 students at Robert Makasa University in Chinsali where we are told they spent millions of Kwacha. This did not go very well with our members and so the go-slow.

“However, the go-slow has ended after our members were paid their salaries. So we are going backto work on Monday,” Mr Mwango said.